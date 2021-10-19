United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,123.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $249.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.39 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

