United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 996 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in Autodesk by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 250,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Autodesk by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Autodesk by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 59,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,644 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $292.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day moving average is $294.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

