United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 51,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 102,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.