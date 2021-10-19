Toroso Investments LLC Invests $260,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.