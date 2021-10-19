Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 572.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 54.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 919.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,074 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth $19,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 526.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 693,335 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

