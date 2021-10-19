NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

