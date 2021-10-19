Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys Shares of 10,604 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,710,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $320,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,221,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

