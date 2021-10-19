-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 20.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZVO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Zovio has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zovio by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zovio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

