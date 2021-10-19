Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 726,554 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 576,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

