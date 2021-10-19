Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 24,562 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 84.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.