Mackay Shields LLC Sells 69,134 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 69,134 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.