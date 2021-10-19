Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 233.89 ($3.06) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The company has a market cap of £26.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.84.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

