Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,826 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,826 ($23.86) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ATG opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.53) on Tuesday. Auction Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,680.44 ($21.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,424.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

