Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,826 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,826 ($23.86) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ATG opened at GBX 1,418 ($18.53) on Tuesday. Auction Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 734.63 ($9.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,680.44 ($21.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,424.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95.
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.