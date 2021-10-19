Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

WEIR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,786.11 ($23.34).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,656 ($21.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,806.79. The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -337.76. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.