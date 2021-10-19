Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,973,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,991,000 after acquiring an additional 96,181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sunrun by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

