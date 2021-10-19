Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,058 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $20,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $171.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

