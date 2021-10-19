Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,480.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500 in the last ninety days. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. Audacy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audacy Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

