Sigma Planning Corp Sells 287 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 703,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 657,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 329,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

