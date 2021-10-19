Sigma Planning Corp Has $616,000 Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.26% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 416,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 73,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSET shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.