Sigma Planning Corp Buys 753 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $260.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.48. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

