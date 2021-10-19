CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.60 Per Share

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CTH stock opened at GBX 633 ($8.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £717.36 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 651.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 606.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66. CareTech has a 52 week low of GBX 439 ($5.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 701 ($9.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

