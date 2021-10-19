Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $136.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

