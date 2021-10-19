Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.