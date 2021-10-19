Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:SBI opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

