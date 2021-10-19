Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,999,000 after buying an additional 937,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

LUMN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.