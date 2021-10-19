Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

