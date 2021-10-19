Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Lowered by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lantheus worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

