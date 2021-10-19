National Bank Financial Weighs in on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

ATA stock opened at C$42.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 45.66. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$16.33 and a 12 month high of C$47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

