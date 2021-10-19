Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Lowered by Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.31.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The firm has a market cap of C$571.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

