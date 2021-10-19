PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 267,472 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $8,578,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $5,533,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $5,321,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $5,015,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

