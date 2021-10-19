Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 16,800 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of First BanCorp. worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 233,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,036,000 after buying an additional 109,309 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 285.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 711,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 527,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

