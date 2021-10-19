Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,300 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,492,000. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $292.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.