Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 40.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,429.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 581,682 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 316.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.