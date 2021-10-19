Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 148.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

