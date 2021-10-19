Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.47 Million Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Calix by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calix by 130.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 431.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.