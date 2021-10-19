Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL stock opened at $216.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $119.68 and a one year high of $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

