Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CABGY opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

