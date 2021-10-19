Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBTX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

