Brokerages Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) PT at $2,000.00

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

Several analysts have commented on ADYYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYYF stock opened at $3,076.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,025.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2,631.94. Adyen has a twelve month low of $1,662.96 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.