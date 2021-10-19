Brokerages Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) PT at $2,000.00

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

Several analysts have commented on ADYYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ADYYF stock opened at $3,076.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,025.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2,631.94. Adyen has a twelve month low of $1,662.96 and a twelve month high of $3,300.00.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

