Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce $2.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. Lincoln National posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 451.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $12.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.93.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $74.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

