Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Ebix worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Ebix by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 126,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Ebix by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Ebix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Ebix by 7,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 844,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ebix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBIX opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $924.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

