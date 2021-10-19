Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 397,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.