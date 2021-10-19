BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Up 36.6% in September

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BBQ. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get BBQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BBQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BBQ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BBQ in the second quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.09. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.