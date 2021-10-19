Analysts Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Target Price at $31.37

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lowered Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.77. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

