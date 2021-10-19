Natixis Buys Shares of 27,700 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

