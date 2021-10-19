Natixis Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $185.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

