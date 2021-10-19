OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

