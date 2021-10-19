OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $617,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.09% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

