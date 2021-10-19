1,881 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,881 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

