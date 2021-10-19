OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $634,000 Investment in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

